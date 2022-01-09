Excelle 525X, with BMW F850GS-inspired looks, debuts in China

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 09, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Excelle launches its 525X ADV in China

Chinese automaker Excelle has launched the 525X motorcycle in its home country. It is unclear whether will it arrive in India. As for the highlights, the adventure bike flaunts a BMW F850GS-inspired look and gets a smartphone-compatible instrument cluster as well as an adaptive LED headlight. It draws power from a 493.9cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 53.06hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Excelle 525X is a sporty look adventure bike with an affordable price tag and great underpinnings. This should aid it in attracting buyers in China.

It is unclear whether the two-wheeler will make its way to our shores. If the vehicle arrives here, the competition in the ADV segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike has handguards and a windshield

The Excelle 525X has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept side-mounted exhaust, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, and handguards. The bike packs a digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity, dual onboard chargers, and an adaptive LED headlamp. The two-wheeler rides on golden spoked wheels on both the ends, shod in tubeless tires.

Information It runs on a 53hp, 494cc engine

The Excelle 525X is fueled by a 493.9cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 53.06hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 48Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the Excelle 525X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a single-sided swingarm for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by adjustable KYB inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Excelle 525X: Pricing

In China, the base version of the Excelle 525X carries a price tag of CNY 35,880 (around Rs. 4.17 lakh), while the top variant sports a price figure of CNY 41,900 (roughly Rs. 4.88 lakh).