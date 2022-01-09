Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus, with sporty design, breaks cover in Japan

Jan 09, 2022

Yamaha unveils Cygnus Gryphus scooter in Japan

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the Cygnus Gryphus scooter in its home country. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and offers full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. Under the hood, it draws power from a 125cc single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 11.8hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus is a great addition to the 125cc scooter segment and offers a perfect balance between affordability and sportiness. It should be able to attract buyers in Japan.

If the vehicle is successful there, it might also make its way to our shores. Here, it will take on rivals such as the Suzuki Avenis and TVS NTorq 125.

Design The scooter has Y-spoke alloy wheels and side-mounted exhaust

The Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus has a headlight-mounted front apron with sharp side cowls, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and a multifunction keyhole. The scooter packs a USB charging port, a blue-backlit LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on Y-spoke alloy wheels. It also gets a 28-liter under-seat storage capacity.

Information It runs on a 12hp, 125cc engine

Under the hood, the Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus scooter is fueled by a 125cc single-cylinder engine. The motor churns out a maximum power of 11.8hp and a peak torque of 11Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It gets a combined braking system

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual springs on the rear end.

Information Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus carries a price tag of JPY 3,57,500 (around Rs. 2.3 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the scooter's pricing and availability in India are available.