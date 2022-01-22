Auto

2022 Yamaha FZS 25, with cosmetic changes, to debut soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 22, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

Japanese automaker Yamaha will launch the 2022 iteration of its FZS 25 motorbike in India soon. In the latest development, details of the upcoming vehicle have been leaked. The two-wheeler will be available in Matte Copper and Matte Black color options and shall flaunt golden-colored alloy wheels. However, its design, features, and mechanicals are likely to remain unchanged.

The BS6-compliant Yamaha FZS 25 has been available in India since July last year and offers good looks as well as excellent performance. The introduction of the updated version here should aid in attracting more buyers.

The 2022 FZS 25 will be priced competitively on our shores and will take on rivals such as the Bajaj Dominar 250.

Design The bike will have full-LED illumination and split-style seats

The 2022 Yamaha FZS 25 will sit on a diamond frame and have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The bike will pack an LCD instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on alloy wheels. It should be able to store 14-liter of fuel and tip the scales at 154kg.

Information It will run on a 20hp, 250cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha FZS 25 will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 250cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 20.1Nm. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2022 Yamaha FZS 25 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable monocross unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha FZS 25: Pricing

As per a RushLane report, the 2022 version of the Yamaha FZS 25 will carry a price-tag of Rs. 1,43,300 in India. In comparison, the current-generation model sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,41,300 (both prices, ex-showroom).