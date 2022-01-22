Auto

Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition to arrive in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 22, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

Japanese automaker Kawasaki will launch the Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition bike in India soon. The motorbike flaunts a 'Candy Diamond Brown' paintwork, golden wheels, a "50th Anniversary" logo on the fuel tank, a new cover for the ribbed seat, special emblems on the sides, and a chromed pillion grab rail. However, the vehicle's mechanicals and features remain unchanged.

Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition broke cover earlier this month and pays tribute to the 1972 Kawasaki Z1.

The Z650RS is quite a popular bike in India and the introduction of its celebratory model here should boost its demand among buyers. It will raise the competition in the market and rack up quite a few sales on our shores.

Design The bike flaunts an underbelly exhaust and round mirrors

The Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition sits on a high-tensile steel frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, an underbelly exhaust, and circular mirrors. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 12-liter of fuel and tips the scales at 192kg.

Information It runs on a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and a horizontal back-link unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition: Pricing

In Europe, the Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition carries a price-tag of €9,399 (roughly Rs. 7.8 lakh). The bike's pricing and availability details in India will be announced at the time of its launch.