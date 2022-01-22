Auto

Toyota's new Land Cruiser SUV has a 4-year-long waiting period

Jan 22, 2022

The 2022 Land Cruiser was revealed in June last year (Photo credit: Toyota)

Last year, we heard rumors that Toyota's new Land Cruiser had so many orders that the flagship SUV's waiting period had reached up to four years. Now, the Japanese auto giant has confirmed the long wait by putting an apology on its official website. As per Toyota, if you order the Land Cruiser now, the delivery time may be around four years.

Context Why does this story matter?

The demand for the new Land Cruiser is overwhelming not just in Japan but also in other markets.

More and more people are expressing interest in the SUV for it is not just a good facelift. The 2022 Land Cruiser has been overhauled by switching to the TNGA platform. It comes with new engines, a revamped cabin, and is 200kg lighter than its predecessor.

Official words "We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time"

"We sincerely apologize for the fact that Land Cruiser has been very well received not only in Japan but also around the world," reads Toyota's translated message on its Japanese website. "The delivery time for ordering from now on may be about four years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time of our customers, and we appreciate your understanding."

Design The SUV has a massive chrome grille up front

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has an imposing design with a massive chrome grille, sleek headlights, and a muscular hood. The boxy side profile is accentuated by squared-off wheel arches, strong body lines, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and side-steppers. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a powered tailgate are available on the rear side.

Information Power and performance

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is backed by a new 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine that generates 409hp/650Nm and a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel mill that churns out 305hp/700Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The premium cabin is complemented by new-age features

The 2022 Land Cruiser's cabin has been subjected to many changes, including a head-up display, an electrically adjustable steering wheel, an air ionizer, a fingerprint authentication system, and a wireless charger. The SUV packs a 9.0- or 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.