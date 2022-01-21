Auto

Ahead of launch, SKODA SLAVIA's production commences in India

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

SKODA SLAVIA is the first sedan to be based on MQB-A0-IN platform

SKODA has started the mass production of its SLAVIA sedan in India. The car is being produced at the company's facility in Chakan, Pune instead of the Aurangabad plant where other SKODA cars are made. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the SLAVIA was unveiled in November last year and its deliveries will commence in March.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SLAVIA is based on Volkswagen's low-cost MQB-A0-IN platform for the Indian market and is the first sedan to use this architecture. It will replace the Rapid model here.

The sedan is as a part of the company's "India 2.0" strategy under which it plans to introduce four new products in partnership with Volkswagen. The SLAVIA will rival the Hyundai VERNA and Honda City.

Exteriors The car measures 2,651mm between the axles

SKODA SLAVIA has a sporty yet elegant look with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It measures 2,651mm between the axles and has black B-pillars, chrome outline around the windows as well as 16-inch alloy wheels on the sides. The rear end gets a shark fin antenna and C-shaped wrap-around LED taillights.

Information Two engine choices are available

The SKODA SLAVIA is offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol mill that makes 148hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors It boasts a dual-tone cabin with ventilated front seats

The SKODA SLAVIA has a dual-tone cabin with black and beige finish. The premiumness of the sedan is enhanced by ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, automatic rear-view mirror, and rear AC vents. It also sports an 8.0-inch digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are offered.

Information How much will SLAVIA cost in India?

SKODA SLAVIA's pricing details in India will be revealed at the time of launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. The bookings for the sedan are underway and we expect it to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).