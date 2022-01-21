Auto

2022 Maruti-Suzuki Baleno will be major upgrade over current model

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will start around Rs. 6.5 lakh

Maruti Suzuki's new Baleno model is expected to be launched sometime in February this year and it will be a major upgrade over the current model, according to the reports. The hatchback will not only get an updated front fascia but also a stronger chassis and a refreshed cabin loaded with new tech-based features, including wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, and a head-up display.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Baleno had received a mid-life update in 2019 and is currently the bestselling hatchback in India with over 10 lakh cars sold since its launch in 2015.

The new changes that the popular hatchback will receive will make it an even more appealing proposition to the buyers.

It will be priced competitively and shall rival the likes of Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i20.

Design It will use thicker grade of steel for the body

The 2022 Baleno will retain its sporty stance but with a stronger body and some cosmetic changes to the styling. It is said to use a thicker grade of steel for the body and chassis, which should provide rigidity to the car. The front section will have a flatter and wider nose along with sweptback LED headlights and wider LED taillamps on the rear.

Information Two engine options will be on offer

The new Baleno will reportedly draw power from a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter DualJet Dual VVT petrol mill that churns out 89hp/113Nm. Transmission choices could include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit instead of the existing CVT gearbox.

Interiors The cabin will also receive significant upgrades

(Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

The highlight of the upcoming Baleno will be a 'floating' center console with a new 'free-standing' touchscreen on top and a pair of AC vents below. The infotainment unit will have an all-new interface, jointly developed with Toyota. The hatchback will also get wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Electronic Stability Program, a head-up display, and up to six airbags.

Information How much will the 2022 Baleno cost?

While the official pricing details of the 2022 Baleno will be announced at the time of launch, it will carry some premium over the current-generation model. We expect the new Baleno to start around Rs. 6.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).