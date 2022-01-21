Yamaha EMF electric scooter, with sporty looks, goes official

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 21, 2022, 12:35 am 2 min read

Yamaha launches EMF e-scooter in Taiwan (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its EMF scooter in Taiwan. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a futuristic design and offers an NFC-enabled smart key as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from an electric powertrain with swappable batteries and can sprint from 0-50km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

The EMF is a product of the collaboration between Yamaha and the world's largest battery-swapping network, Gogoro. Gogoro has also joined hands with Hero MotoCorp to launch electric two-wheelers in India.

Thanks to its unique looks and great features, the EMF should get many buyers in Taiwan. However, its debut here is questionable as it is quite pricey for the Indian market.

Design The scooter is offered in three colors

The Yamaha EMF sits on a steel tube chassis and has apron-mounted LED projector lights, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a single-piece seat, and a cup holder compartment. The scooter packs a digital LED instrument cluster, an NFC-enabled smart key, and rides on 10-inch alloy wheels. It has a seat height of 785mm, weighs 114kg, and is available in Light Blue, Dark Black, and Dark Green shades.

Information It runs on a 10hp electric powertrain

Yamaha EMF packs a 7.6kW mid-mounted motor linked to a swappable battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 10.1hp/26Nm and allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-50km/h in just 3.5 seconds. The range figures are yet to be revealed.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

Photo credit: Yamaha

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha EMF is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and power modes for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Yamaha EMF: Pricing and availability

In Taiwan, the Yamaha EMF electric scooter sports a price-figure of NT$ 99,800 (around Rs. 2.68 lakh). No details pertaining to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India are currently available.