Yamaha XSR155 WGP 60th anniversary edition debuts in Indonesia

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 21, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

To commemorate 60 years of its participation in the World Grand Prix championship, Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the WGP 60th anniversary edition of its XSR155 bike in Indonesia. The two-wheeler flaunts a white shade, coupled with red highlights, and a golden finish on the front forks as well as alloy wheels. However, there are no mechanical or feature changes.

Yamaha XSR155 is a graceful-looking bike with decent performance. The introduction of its special version in Indonesia should aid in attracting more customers.

If the model proves to be successful in the country, it might also make its way to India. Provided it is competitively priced, it will raise the competition in the two-wheeler segment on our shores.

Photo credit: Yamaha

The Yamaha XSR155 WGP 60th anniversary edition sits on a deltabox frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, an upswept exhaust, and a circular headlamp. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It can store 10.4-liter of fuel.

The Yamaha XSR155 WGP 60th anniversary edition draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 19hp and a peak torque of 14.7Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha XSR155 WGP 60th anniversary edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In Indonesia, the Yamaha XSR155 WGP 60th anniversary edition bears a price-tag of IDR 37,505,000 (roughly Rs. 1.94 lakh). However, there is no official word regarding the motorcycle's availability in India.