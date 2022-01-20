Bookings open for Hero Xpulse 200 4V's second batch

Bookings open for Hero Xpulse 200 4V's second batch

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 20, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Hero MotoCorp is accepting bookings for the Xpulse 200 4V's second lot (Photo credit: BikeWale)

The first batch of Hero MotoCorp's Xpulse 200 4V bike has been sold out in India. The brand has now started accepting bookings for the second lot on its official website against a payment of Rs. 10,000. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design, full-LED illumination, and is fueled by a 199.6cc, fuel-injected engine that makes 18.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V was introduced in India in October last year. The commencement of its second batch's bookings is indicative of its popularity on our shores.

The bike offers good looks, excellent performance and is an ideal adventure motorcycle for beginners. It is slightly better than the 2-valve variant which is around Rs. 7,000 cheaper.

Design The bike has a windscreen and spoked wheels

Hero Xpulse 200 4V has a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a high-mounted exhaust, a prominent beak, an adjustable windscreen, and handguards. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation, all-LED lighting, and rides on spoked wheels. It can store 13-liter of fuel, weighs 158kg, and is offered in shades of Trail Blue, Red Raid, and Blitz Blue.

Information It is powered by a 19hp, 200cc engine

Hero Xpulse 200 4V draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 18.8hp and a peak torque of 17.35Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Pricing

In India, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V adventure motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it around Rs. 7,000 more expensive than the 2-valve variant.