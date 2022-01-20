Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series to debut in late 2022

Jan 20, 2022

Launch timeline of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series in India revealed (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will introduce its AMG GT Black Series supercar in India in late 2022. To recall, it broke cover in the international markets in mid-2020. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears an aggressive look and has a luxurious 2-seater cabin. It is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine and boasts a top-speed of 325km/h.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the sixth model in the brand's Black Series line-up and packs AMG's most powerful V8 engine.

In India, this track-biased model is expected to attract buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity. It takes on rivals such as the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Ferrari 488 Pista, and McLaren 720S.

Exteriors The car has a radiator grille and quad exhaust tips

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has a sloping roofline, a huge Pan Americana radiator grille, a front bumper with fins and air vents, LED headlights with V-shaped DRLs, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, and 10-spoke forged wheels. A lightweight windscreen, diffuser, wrap-around taillights, a large adjustable wing, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that makes 720hp/800Nm and is linked to an AMG 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and has a top-speed of 325km/h.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets bucket seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

Photo credit: Car and Driver

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring DINAMICA microfiber door trim, carbon-fiber bucket seats, circular AC vents, a large center console, and a flat-bottom 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series bears a starting price-figure of $325,000 (around Rs. 2.4 crore). However, the details pertaining to its pricing and availability in India are currently unavailable.