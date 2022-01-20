2022 BMW X3 arrives in India at Rs. 60 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 20, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has launched the facelifted version of its X3 SUV in India. It is up for grabs in two variants, namely, 30i SportX Plus and 30i M Sport. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 252hp of power.

The new-generation BMW X3 went official in the global markets last June and offers better looks and features compared to the outgoing model.

The new version of the vehicle is expected to raise the competition in the luxury SUV segment. It goes against rivals such as the Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60.

Exteriors The car sports a kidney grille and twin exhaust tips

The new BMW X3 flaunts sleek adaptive LED headlamps, a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed kidney grille, revised bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, wrap-around LED taillamps, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information It is powered by a 252hp, 2.0-liter engine

The BMW X3 (facelift) is fueled by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 252hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle gets a sunroof and a 360-degree-view camera

The 2022 BMW X3 has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a Harman Kardon-sourced audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and 3-zone climate control. It packs a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and park assist function.

Information 2022 BMW X3: Pricing and availability

In India, the 30i SportX Plus model of the 2022 BMW X3 carries a price-tag of Rs. 59.9 lakh, while the 30i M Sport variant costs Rs. 65.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the premium SUV are currently open.