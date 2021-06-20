Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 05:54 pm

BMW is all set to announce the facelifted version of its 5 Series sedan in India on June 24. In the latest development, it has been spotted at local dealerships across the country. To recall, it debuted last year with an updated front fascia and a new-age cabin. The car is likely to come with three engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The upcoming BMW 5 Series sedan features an eye-catching look with a revised front bumper, a reworked and wider kidney grille, a wide air dam, sloping roofline, LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and twin 5-spoke alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, smoked LED taillights, and twin exhausts are present on the rear.

Information

The latest BMW 5 Series is rumored to retain the engines as in the outgoing version. It will be available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol motor, a 2.0-liter diesel mill, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The facelifted BMW 5 Series has a spacious 5-seater cabin with gloss black inserts on the center console, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console that supports the iDrive 7 operating system. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information

BMW will announce the India pricing details of the upcoming 5 Series sedan during the June 24 launch event. It will carry a significant premium over the current-generation 5 Series model, which starts at Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom).