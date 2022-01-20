Toyota Hilux pick-up truck revealed in India; deliveries from March

Jan 20, 2022

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its Hilux pick-up truck in India. It is available in two trim levels of Low and High and its bookings are currently open. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin loaded with features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 204hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Toyota Hilux is built on the same IMV platform as the Innova and Fortuner. It shall be assembled here at the brand's factory in Karnataka.

The Hilux is the company's second offering in India this year and aims to target a niche market of lifestyle pickup trucks. Its only rival on our shores is the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross.

Exteriors The truck flaunts a hexagonal grille and LED headlights

Toyota Hilux sports a chrome-framed hexagonal grille, a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlamps, a rugged bumper, a large cargo bed, and LED taillights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It is 5,325mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,085mm. The vehicle is offered in Emotional Red, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Super White shades.

Information It runs on a 204hp, 2.8-liter engine

The Toyota Hilux draws power from a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 204hp/420Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With a 6-speed automatic gearbox, the torque output is raised to 500Nm. It also offers electronic differential locks and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle gets ventilated seats and 8.0-inch infotainment console

The Toyota Hilux has a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated seats, leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, and a push start/stop button. Seven airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, and active traction control ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Information Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

In India, the Toyota Hilux is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked by paying Rs. 1 lakh and the official prices will be announced in March. Deliveries will also commence in March.