Toyota Hilux pick-up truck revealed in India; deliveries from March
Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its Hilux pick-up truck in India. It is available in two trim levels of Low and High and its bookings are currently open. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin loaded with features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 204hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The Toyota Hilux is built on the same IMV platform as the Innova and Fortuner. It shall be assembled here at the brand's factory in Karnataka.
- The Hilux is the company's second offering in India this year and aims to target a niche market of lifestyle pickup trucks. Its only rival on our shores is the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross.
The truck flaunts a hexagonal grille and LED headlights
Toyota Hilux sports a chrome-framed hexagonal grille, a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlamps, a rugged bumper, a large cargo bed, and LED taillights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It is 5,325mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,085mm. The vehicle is offered in Emotional Red, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Super White shades.
It runs on a 204hp, 2.8-liter engine
The Toyota Hilux draws power from a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 204hp/420Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With a 6-speed automatic gearbox, the torque output is raised to 500Nm. It also offers electronic differential locks and an all-wheel-drive system.
The vehicle gets ventilated seats and 8.0-inch infotainment console
The Toyota Hilux has a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated seats, leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, and a push start/stop button. Seven airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, and active traction control ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability
In India, the Toyota Hilux is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked by paying Rs. 1 lakh and the official prices will be announced in March. Deliveries will also commence in March.