Ahead of launch, Toyota Hilux officially listed in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Toyota Hilux official teased to debut In India on January 20 (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota is gearing up to announce its new Hilux pick-up truck in India on January 20. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has listed the four-wheeler on its official website and has also started teasing it on social media platforms. The Hilux is likely to come in a dual-cab version with a single 2.8-liter diesel engine.

The Hilux will be Toyota's second offering in India this year, following the new Camry Hybrid.

The vehicle will be based on the IMV-2 platform which also supports the Fortuner and Innova Crysta and will compete against the ISUZU V-Cross pick-up truck in India.

With the Hilux, Toyota is aiming to target a niche Indian market.

Exteriors The pick-up truck will offer wheelbase of over 3m

The Toyota Hilux will feature a burly bonnet, a rugged bumper, a chrome-framed hexagonal grille, swept-back LED headlamps, LED taillights, and a large cargo bed. The sides will be flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels. It will have a wheelbase of 3,085mm and will be 5,285mm long. It will be offered in silver, red, gray, super white, and pearl white colors.

Information It will be equipped with electronic differential locks

The Toyota Hilux is said to be powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that will generate 204hp/420Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With an automatic gearbox, the torque output will get increased to 500Nm. It will also offer a four-wheel-drive system and electronic differential locks.

Interiors It will get crash sensors and multiple airbags

The Toyota Hilux will come with a spacious cabin, featuring ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, auto climate control, a push start/stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, parking sensors, crash sensors as well as a rear-view camera.

Information Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of Toyota Hilux in India will be announced on January 20. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The pick-up truck is currently up for bookings for Rs. 1 lakh and deliveries will begin from March onwards.