Jeep and ISUZU increase prices in India: Details here

Jan 14, 2022

Some Jeep and ISUZU cars are now costlier (Photo credit: ISUZU)

Jeep and ISUZU are the latest to join the list of automakers which have increased the prices of their cars in India. Jeep's Wrangler SUV has become costlier by a whopping Rs. 1.25 lakh. Separately, the ISUZU D-MAX and MU-X are now up to Rs. 2.09 lakh more expensive. No changes have been made to the design and specifications of the vehicles.

The new versions of ISUZU D-MAX and MU-X were launched in India in March last year and this is their first price-revision here.

However, Wrangler has received a hike for the second time since its launch on our shores. Rising input costs must have prompted the move.

The demand for the cars might go down as buyers will wait for discounts in the future.

Car #1 ISUZU D-MAX becomes costlier by up to Rs. 2.09 lakh

The ISUZU D-MAX has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, projector headlamps with DRLs, a wide air vent, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, six airbags, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs on a 1.9-liter diesel engine that makes 161hp/360Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Car #2 ISUZU MU-X is now up to Rs. 14,730 more expensive

ISUZU MU-X 's 4x2 variant has become costlier by Rs. 14,727 while the 4x4 model has seen a price-cut of Rs. 1.51 lakh. The pick-up truck flaunts a sculpted hood, a chrome-finished grille, LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 7-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It is fueled by a 1.9-liter diesel motor that churns out 161hp/360Nm.

Car #3 Jeep Wrangler: Price starts at Rs. 56.35 lakh

Jeep Wrangler's Unlimited and Rubicon variants have received a price-hike of Rs. 1.25 lakh. It has a muscular hood, a grille with vertical slats, circular LED headlights with DRLs, alloy wheels, and side-steppers. There are five seats, four airbags, a rear-view camera, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 268hp/400Nm.