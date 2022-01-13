BMW now accepting bookings for 2022 X3 SUV in India

BMW now accepting bookings for 2022 X3 SUV in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 13, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Pre-bookings of 2022 BMW X3 now open (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW is expected to launch its facelifted X3 in India this month. The brand has now started accepting pre-bookings for the car. Those who pre-order the SUV will get 20-inch M-Sport alloy wheels worth Rs. 2 lakh for free. The vehicle has a refreshed design and a feature-loaded cabin. Petrol and diesel engine options should be offered here.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new-generation BMW X3 broke cover in the global markets in June last year and offers better looks and features compared to its predecessor.

On its arrival on our shores, it should rack up quite a few sales. The new version of the four-wheeler will raise the competition in the luxury SUV segment and will take on rivals like Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.

Exteriors The car has a kidney grille and dual exhaust tips

Photo credit: Car and Driver

The new BMW X3 has a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed kidney grille, a refreshed bumper with triangular-shaped air vents, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a faux diffuser, a bumper with dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It will be available with petrol and diesel engine choices

In India, the new BMW X3 might run on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 248.5hp and a 187.4hp, 2.0-liter diesel mill linked to a mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties should be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle gets a 10.25-inch infotainment panel and five seats

Photo credit: Car and Driver

The 2022 BMW X3 has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring 3-zone climate control, a refreshed center console and gear lever, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information 2022 BMW X3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 BMW X3 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).