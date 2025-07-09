Page Loader
Home / News / World News / PM Modi lands in Namibia; what's on the agenda
Summarize
PM Modi lands in Namibia; what's on the agenda
This is PM Modi's first ever visit to the nation

PM Modi lands in Namibia; what's on the agenda

By Snehil Singh
Jul 09, 2025
01:18 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Windhoek, Namibia, on Wednesday, marking his first-ever visit to the African nation. The visit is part of his five-nation tour and follows his trip to Brazil. The prime minister was accorded a traditional welcome at the airport and even tried his hand at playing Namibian drums.

Diplomatic goals

Talks with president, address to Parliament on agenda

PM Modi's visit to Namibia is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations. He will hold talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and is expected to address the Namibian Parliament during his stay. The prime minister also plans to pay tribute to Namibia's Founding Father and first president, Dr. Sam Nujoma.

Twitter Post

PM tries his hand at playing Namibian traditional drums

Economic collaboration

India to launch UPI digital payments system in Namibia

The visit is expected to focus on cooperation in minerals such as uranium and lithium, which are essential for clean energy and technology. India will also launch its UPI digital payments system in Namibia during this visit, making transactions easier for the African nation. Further, India will assist in training Namibian youth in IT and expand collaborations in the healthcare, education, and defense sectors.

Historic ties

First visit by Indian PM to Namibia in 30 years

PM Modi's visit is the first by an Indian PM in nearly three decades and seeks to strengthen the long-standing friendship between India and Namibia. India was one of the first to push for Namibian independence, bringing the matter to the United Nations in 1946 and hosting the South West Africa People's Organisation's (SWAPO) first foreign office in 1986. Namibia is the last destination on Modi's five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.