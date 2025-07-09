PM Modi lands in Namibia; what's on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Windhoek, Namibia , on Wednesday, marking his first-ever visit to the African nation. The visit is part of his five-nation tour and follows his trip to Brazil . The prime minister was accorded a traditional welcome at the airport and even tried his hand at playing Namibian drums.

Diplomatic goals Talks with president, address to Parliament on agenda PM Modi's visit to Namibia is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations. He will hold talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and is expected to address the Namibian Parliament during his stay. The prime minister also plans to pay tribute to Namibia's Founding Father and first president, Dr. Sam Nujoma.

Twitter Post PM tries his hand at playing Namibian traditional drums #WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives traditional welcome on his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia



The PM tries his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums.



(video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/QnnoCeVLRx — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Economic collaboration India to launch UPI digital payments system in Namibia The visit is expected to focus on cooperation in minerals such as uranium and lithium, which are essential for clean energy and technology. India will also launch its UPI digital payments system in Namibia during this visit, making transactions easier for the African nation. Further, India will assist in training Namibian youth in IT and expand collaborations in the healthcare, education, and defense sectors.