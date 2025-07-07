From stews to salads: 5 bean recipes 

African cuisine is rich in flavors, and beans form an essential part of traditional African dishes. These bean-based meals, from stews to salads, are healthy and give you a taste of the culinary traditions of various African regions. Here are five unique and culturally rich African bean dishes to understand their versatility and fill your heart.

Ghanaian delight Ghanaian red red Red red is a popular Ghanaian dish consisting of black-eyed peas cooked in palm oil with tomatoes, onions, and spices. Served with fried plantains, the dish adds the sweet contrast to savory beans. The name red red is derived from the reddish color given by palm oil and tomatoes. It is a staple of many Ghanaian households for its simplicity and rich flavor profile.

Nigerian classic Nigerian ewa agoyin Ewa agoyin is another beloved street food in Nigeria, made up of mashed beans served with a spicy pepper sauce. The beans are usually cooked until very soft, almost like porridge, while the sauce lends heat and depth of flavor. This dish highlights the Nigerian love for spicy foods and shows how simple ingredients can be converted into something deliciously complex.

Moroccan stew Moroccan loubia Loubia is a Moroccan white bean stew flavored with tomatoes, garlic, cumin, paprika, and other spices. Often enjoyed during colder months, this comforting stew can be served as part of a larger meal or on its own with crusty bread. The slow-cooked nature allows all flavors to meld together beautifully while providing warmth through its aromatic spices.

Ethiopian spice Ethiopian misir wot Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew seasoned generously with berbere spice mix, which contains chili peppers amongst other spices like ginger or fenugreek seeds, resulting in unique heat levels based on preference. Lentils cooked slowly yield a thick consistency, perfect when served alongside injera flatbread, making every bite flavorful yet filling enough without requiring any additional accompaniments.