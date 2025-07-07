Scenic waterfalls you can explore by canoe 

Africa is home to some of the world's most stunning waterfalls, some of which can be explored by canoe! Canoeing is a great way to witness nature's beauty and power up close. You can paddle your way through calm waters and admire the magnificent falls. Here are some of Africa's most scenic waterfalls that can be explored by canoe.

Drive 1 Victoria Falls: The smoke that thunders Victoria Falls, which straddles Zambia and Zimbabwe, is one of Africa's most iconic waterfalls. Locally called The Smoke That Thunders, the massive curtain of water makes for an imposing sight. Canoeing near Victoria falls is exhilarating, as you paddle along the Zambezi River. Its calm stretches can get pretty peaceful before you hit areas where you can feel the mist of the falls.

Drive 2 Tugela Falls: A hidden gem in South Africa Another beautiful waterfall that is worth exploring by canoe is Tugela Falls in South Africa. Located in the Drakensberg Mountains, it is among the tallest waterfalls across the globe. Canoeing here would give you the opportunity to admire the height and beauty of the natural wonder. The landscape surrounding it adds to its beauty, lush greenery, and rugged cliffs elevating your expedition.

Drive 3 Kalambo Falls: A remote adventure Kalambo Falls, on the Zambia-Tanzania border, offers a more off-the-beaten-path adventure for canoe lovers. One of Africa's tallest uninterrupted falls, Kalambo Falls is a sight to behold as water tumbles down into a deep gorge below. Canoeing around Kalambo Falls would take adventurers through the less-traveled waters, while enjoying views few have ever experienced first hand.