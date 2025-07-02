How to add variety to your meals on a budget 

African grains offer a nutritious and budget-friendly way to diversify meal planning. How? These grains, like millet, sorghum, and teff, are rich in essential nutrients and can be incorporated into various dishes. By exploring these grains, you can enjoy healthy meals without straining your finances. Here's how you can creatively plan meals using African grains while keeping costs low.

#1 Millet: A versatile staple Millet is another super adaptable grain to add to your cooking arsenal. It can work in both sweet and savory dishes, is gluten-free, and rich in protein, fiber, and important minerals such as magnesium. You can cook millet as porridge for breakfast or use it as a base for salads and stir-fries. Plus, it is cheap, making it an ideal addition to your healthy diet.

#2 Sorghum: Nutrient-rich grain Sorghum is yet another versatile grain that comes with several health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. Sorghum flour can be used to make flatbreads or pancakes, while whole sorghum grains lend texture to soups and stews. With its ability to thrive in arid conditions, sorghum continues to be an economical option for meal planning.

#3 Teff: Tiny grain with big benefits Teff is famous for its tiny size but great nutritional value. It is rich in iron and calcium, which is excellent for bones. Teff flour is often used to make injera, an Ethiopian flatbread. But it can also be mixed into baked goods like muffins or bread for enhanced nutrition. Teff's tiny size is deceiving; it packs a mean punch when it comes to health benefits.