Tree climbing 101: What to know 

Africa has some of the world's oldest and tallest trees, making it an amazing adventure to climb these natural giants. From the towering baobabs to the majestic fig trees, every climb offers a different experience and view. In this article, we explore all you need to know about climbing Africa's ancient trees, from preparation, safety measures to what climbers can expect during the ascent.

Tree selection Choosing the right tree for your climb Selecting the right tree is essential for a successful climb. Baobabs, famous for their humongous trunks, can be easier for beginners as they have a wide base. Fig trees provide more challenging climbs with their tangled roots and branches. Researching tree species in your chosen location will help you decide which type suits your skill level and interests best.

Gear essentials Essential gear for tree climbing Proper gear is a must when climbing ancient trees in Africa. A sturdy harness, ropes designed for climbing, helmets, and gloves are a must to ensure safety while you're scaling up. Investing in quality equipment not only enhances safety, but also improves your overall climbing experience by providing better grip and support.

Regulations awareness Understanding local regulations Before you take off for that tree-climbing adventure in Africa, it is essential to familiarize yourself with local rules concerning wildlife conservation areas or protected lands where these ancient trees may be found. Some areas may require permits or have particular guidelines that climbers must adhere to, to conserve nature's beauty and cultural heritage.

Safety protocols Safety measures during your climb Safety should always be paramount when scaling any tree. Climbers should perform detailed checks of all equipment before beginning their ascent, while also being cognizant of weather conditions that could affect stability or visibility during climbs, like rain or strong winds, which could add to the risks.