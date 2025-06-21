'Operation Sindhu': 517 Indians evacuated from Iran amid Israel conflict
What's the story
The Indian government has successfully evacuated 517 citizens from Iran under "Operation Sindhu." The latest batch of evacuees arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, June 21, via a special flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter), saying "Operation Sindhu continues...bringing Indians from Iran home."
Conflict response
Situation escalates after Israel strikes Iranian military, nuclear sites
"Operation Sindhu" was launched in light of the deteriorating security situation in Iran due to the ongoing conflict with Israel. The situation escalated on June 13 when Israel targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites with airstrikes, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion." In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched "Operation True Promise 3," targeting Israeli energy infrastructure with missiles and drones.
Coordination
Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinating for evacuees
The Indian Embassy in Tehran and the MEA are working together to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals, including students and religious travelers. Among those evacuated was Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, who recounted how he and his family initially stayed indoors after hearing about the attacks but later moved to Mashhad, which was also targeted.
Gratitude expressed
Naqvi family, Kulsum and Qazim among evacuees
Naqvi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their support. Another evacuee, Kulsum, was relieved to return home safely. "The situation in Iran is not good. We were very worried," she said. Mohammad Ali Qazim, who visited Iran for a religious trip, echoed similar sentiments and praised the Indian government and the UP government for their assistance in returning home safely.
Initial evacuation
'Operation Sindhu' still underway; more evacuation efforts planned
Earlier, 110 Indian students—90 from Jammu and Kashmir—studying at Urmia Medical University were evacuated to Armenia before returning to New Delhi. "Operation Sindhu" is still underway with more evacuation efforts planned. Authorities continue to coordinate the safe return of all Indian nationals still in the region. The conflict between Iran and Israel started on Friday when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites.