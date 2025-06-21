'Operation Sindhu': 517 Indians evacuated from Iran amid Israel conflict

The Indian government has successfully evacuated 517 citizens from Iran under "Operation Sindhu." The latest batch of evacuees arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, June 21, via a special flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter), saying "Operation Sindhu continues...bringing Indians from Iran home."

Conflict response Situation escalates after Israel strikes Iranian military, nuclear sites "Operation Sindhu" was launched in light of the deteriorating security situation in Iran due to the ongoing conflict with Israel. The situation escalated on June 13 when Israel targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites with airstrikes, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion." In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched "Operation True Promise 3," targeting Israeli energy infrastructure with missiles and drones.

Coordination Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinating for evacuees The Indian Embassy in Tehran and the MEA are working together to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals, including students and religious travelers. Among those evacuated was Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, who recounted how he and his family initially stayed indoors after hearing about the attacks but later moved to Mashhad, which was also targeted.

Gratitude expressed Naqvi family, Kulsum and Qazim among evacuees Naqvi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their support. Another evacuee, Kulsum, was relieved to return home safely. "The situation in Iran is not good. We were very worried," she said. Mohammad Ali Qazim, who visited Iran for a religious trip, echoed similar sentiments and praised the Indian government and the UP government for their assistance in returning home safely.