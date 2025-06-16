Iran-Israel conflict: Indian students in Tehran being moved to Qom
What's the story
Indian students in Tehran are being moved to the city of Qom as tensions rise between Israel and Iran.
The Indian government had earlier assured that its nationals in the affected country would be shifted to "safer places."
India had also sought their safe evacuation from Iranian cities impacted by Israeli airstrikes.
Over 1,500 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, are currently stuck in Iran.
Safe passage
Iran offers to help with evacuation
After India's request, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that all its land borders are open for crossing, though its airspace remains closed.
The country asked India to provide details such as names, passport numbers, vehicle specifications, time of travel, and desired border for those crossing the borders to ensure their safe passage.
Future concerns
4,000 Indian nationals in Iran
Around 4,000 Indian nationals, approximately half of them students, are in Iran.
Many of these students are from Jammu and Kashmir, and they are studying medicine and other professional degrees.
Kashmiri students typically choose Iranian universities due to their cost and similar cultural background. The pupils are scattered across several places, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom.
Academic impact
Students from J&K enrolled in several universities across Iran
The students are enrolled in several universities across Iran, including Shahid Beheshti University and Iran University of Medical Science.
Imtisal Mohidin, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University, said over 350 Indian students study there.
He added that the situation has been tense since Israel's surprise attack on Friday morning as part of "Operation Rising Lion," which targeted Iran's military command and nuclear sites.
Attack
Israel's first wave of attacks killed Iran's 4 top commanders
Israel's first wave of attacks killed four top commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and several nuclear scientists.
Since then, Israel and Iran have engaged in a missile exchange, targeting each other's security, economic facilities, and civilian centers.
The death toll from Israel's attacks has risen to over 220, including 70 women and children, Iran has claimed.
Meanwhile, Iran launched a new wave of ballistic missile attacks on Israel on Monday morning, killing at least eight people.