What's the story

After Israel's initial strikes on Iran on Friday, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in which he "conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events."

The two nations have been exchanging missile and drone strikes, targeting energy infrastructure and residential areas, since.

The situation has already started affecting Indian markets, with the Sensex dropping 573 points on Friday.