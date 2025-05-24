Israeli soldiers used human shields in Gaza, report claims
What's the story
Palestinian civilians have reportedly been used as human shields by Israeli soldiers in Gaza and the West Bank.
The practice, which is illegal and condemned by rights groups, allegedly involves forcing Palestinians to enter buildings and tunnels to check for explosives or militants.
Some soldiers have admitted that the practice was widespread and tolerated by commanders.
Official stance
Israeli military denies allegations of using human shields
The Israeli military has denied the allegations, saying it strictly prohibits using civilians as shields. It has also accused Hamas of using civilians in Gaza.
The military said it is investigating several cases where Palestinians were allegedly involved in missions, but did not provide details or answer questions about the extent of the practice or orders from commanding officers.
Systemic failure
Whistleblower group reveals systemic failure in Israeli military
Nadav Weiman, executive director of Breaking the Silence, a whistleblower group of former Israeli soldiers, said these accounts point to a "systemic failure and a horrifying moral collapse."
He added that while Israel condemns Hamas for using civilians as human shields, their own soldiers describe doing the same.
The use of human shields has been documented by rights groups for decades despite being outlawed by the Supreme Court in 2005.
Admission
Israeli soldiers admit to using human shields
Two Israeli soldiers admitted to using human shields, saying commanders tolerated the practice and some even gave orders.
They referred to it as the "mosquito protocol," with Palestinians being called "wasps" and other dehumanizing terms.
The soldiers said this practice sped up operations, saved ammunition, and spared combat dogs from injury or death.
Widespread practice
Human shields used extensively since Hamas's attack on Israel
The use of human shields became widespread after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Orders to "bring a mosquito" were often given via radio, implying widespread understanding among soldiers.
An officer revealed that by the end of his nine months in Gaza, every infantry unit used a Palestinian to clear houses before entering.
Documentation
Incident reports detail use of human shields
The officer wrote two incident reports detailing the use of human shields, one of which documented the accidental killing of a Palestinian.
He recommended dressing Palestinians in army clothes to avoid misidentification.
Michael Schmitt, a distinguished professor at West Point, said convincing soldiers to operate lawfully is difficult when they see their enemy using questionable practices.