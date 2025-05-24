This US visa hack can help you avoid job loss
What's the story
Many H-4 visa holders in the United States are facing job loss risks due to their work permit (EAD) expiring before renewal approval by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
The only way they can continue working is if their I-94 is still valid. If it has expired, they don't qualify for an automatic 540-day work extension.
So, how to get the extension? Let's find out.
Travel solution
Immigration lawyers propose workaround
Immigration lawyers have proposed a possible solution to this problem.
They suggest that a short trip to Canada or Mexico could help H-4 visa holders get a new I-94 and continue working legally in the US.
This works only if they leave the US before their current I-94 expires and return after getting a new I-94 linked to their spouse's latest H-1B approval.
Visa revalidation
Automatic visa revalidation: A potential solution
Even if their visa stamp has expired, H-4 visa holders can re-enter the US under automatic visa revalidation (AVR).
This is possible as long as they don't stay abroad for more than 30 days and don't apply for a new visa while outside the US.
Immigration lawyers recommend flying instead of driving, and traveling with an H-1B spouse for safety.
Document checklist
Important documents and post-travel steps for H-4 holders
To increase the chances of success, immigration lawyers advise H-4 visa holders to carry all approval notices, passports, job letters, and marriage certificates while traveling.
After returning to the US, they must check the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website to download their new I-94.
However, this travel trick is not foolproof and it's advisable for individuals to consult their personal lawyers before proceeding with this workaround.