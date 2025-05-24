What's the story

Many H-4 visa holders in the United States are facing job loss risks due to their work permit (EAD) expiring before renewal approval by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The only way they can continue working is if their I-94 is still valid. If it has expired, they don't qualify for an automatic 540-day work extension.

So, how to get the extension? Let's find out.