Russian MPs extend support to India in combating transnational terror
What's the story
An All-Party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, met with the two Houses of the Russian Parliament and several think tanks on May 23.
The talks were aimed at strengthening legislative alignment in the global fight against terrorism.
The Indian side highlighted Operation Sindoor as part of its counter-terrorism efforts during discussions with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council.
Diplomatic discussions
Delegation meets Russian Duma members, reaffirms strong ties
The Indian delegation also met Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma. They interacted with Members of the State Duma during this engagement.
Both sides reaffirmed their historic relationship based on mutual trust and respect.
The talks covered global security architecture, emerging geopolitical alignments, and multilateral cooperation efforts between India and Russia.
Counter-terrorism focus
Indian delegation emphasizes need for collective action against terrorism
The Indian delegation stressed the need for collective action against terrorism. They called for credible international mechanisms to deny safe havens, financing, and political justification to terrorist entities.
The Indian Embassy in Moscow stated this after they met with Russian officials.
The delegation also met Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, where they discussed bilateral and global developments with a focus on multipolarity.
Policy reaffirmation
India reiterates zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism
During their discussions, the Indian delegation reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. They stressed that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.
Both sides agreed on the need to strengthen counter-terrorism measures and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
The delegation also had a detailed interaction with former Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov, who heads the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS).
Strategic discussions
Delegation and RISS discuss radicalization pathways, disinformation ecosystems
The Indian delegation and RISS discussed radicalization pathways, disinformation ecosystems used by terrorist groups, and state-sponsored propaganda undermining regional peace.
They agreed on the need for narrative frameworks based on pluralism, sovereignty, and international law.
The two sides also agreed to enhance think tank collaboration for joint analytical work on terrorism's transnational linkages.