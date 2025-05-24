What's the story

An All-Party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, met with the two Houses of the Russian Parliament and several think tanks on May 23.

The talks were aimed at strengthening legislative alignment in the global fight against terrorism.

The Indian side highlighted Operation Sindoor as part of its counter-terrorism efforts during discussions with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council.