What's the story

A US federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to accept foreign students, only hours after the college sued the administration for the unexpected ban.

District Judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued the temporary restraining order halting the policy.

In the suit, filed in federal court in Boston, Harvard claimed the action violates the First Amendment and will have an "immediate and devastating effect" on more than 7,000 visa holders.