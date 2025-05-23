What's the story

Germany will end its informal visa appeal process globally from July 1.

The decision is likely to affect Indian applicants seeking Schengen and national visas for education, work, or tourism.

The German Missions in India said the change aims to reduce wait times and increase staff capacity for processing more applications.

Until now, applicants whose Schengen visa applications were denied could initiate a free process known as remonstration procedure, which allowed them to contest the decision without going to court.