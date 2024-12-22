Summarize Simplifying... In short Abdulmohsen, a long-time resident of Germany with a history of legal issues and extremist views, carried out a deadly attack on a Christmas market, despite prior warnings about his threatening behavior.

The incident has sparked political backlash, with both far-right and far-left parties criticizing the government's handling of security threats.

As investigations continue, Abdulmohsen faces charges of murder and attempted murder, with his possible frustration over Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees being considered as a motive.

Five people died in the attack

Germany Christmas market attacker had issued death threats against citizens

By Snehil Singh 06:15 pm Dec 22, 202406:15 pm

What's the story German authorities are being criticized after a deadly car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday. The attack, reportedly perpetrated by Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi psychiatrist and anti-Islam activist, left five dead and over 200 injured. Reports have now surfaced alleging that Abdulmohsen had previously made online threats against German citizens and had a history of conflicts with state authorities.

Warning disregarded

Saudi secret service's warning about Abdulmohsen ignored by Germany

Reportedly, the Saudi secret service had warned Germany's intelligence agency, BND, about Abdulmohsen's threatening behavior a year prior to the attack. In August, Abdulmohsen had posted on social media questioning if there was "a path to justice in Germany without blowing up a German embassy or randomly slaughtering German citizens." German police conducted a risk assessment last year and concluded that Abdulmohsen posed "no specific danger."

Political fallout

Chancellor Scholz's condemnation and political backlash

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack as "terrible" and "insane," calling for national unity as Germany heads to elections on February 23. However, both far-right and far-left political parties have criticized the government over its handling of security threats. Bernd Baumann of the far-right AfD demanded a special Bundestag session to discuss what he called a "desolate" security situation, while far-left BSW's Sahra Wagenknecht demanded an explanation from Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on why warnings were ignored.

Suspect's background

Abdulmohsen's history of legal issues and extremist views

Abdulmohsen has lived in Germany for nearly two decades, and over those years, he has been embroiled in multiple legal troubles. He was fined in 2013 for threatening public peace and investigated this year for misusing emergency calls. Mina Ahadi, chairwoman of the Central Council of Ex-Muslims, called Abdulmohsen "a psychopath who adheres to ultra-right conspiracy ideologies." She said he has been terrorizing their group for years and was worried about his hatred toward those who don't share his views.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into motive behind attack continues

While authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack, one possible factor could be Abdulmohsen's frustration with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees. Police in Germany said on Sunday that prosecutors had pressed charges of murder and attempted murder against Abdulmohsen. Of the 205 injured in the incident, around 40 were in critical condition.