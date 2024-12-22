Summarize Simplifying... In short Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly preparing for a lavish $600M wedding on December 28 at Kevin Costner's Dunbar Ranch in Aspen.

The exclusive event, with an elite guest list including Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio, will feature personalized touches from the couple's favorite global items.

Despite her busy schedule, Sanchez is actively involved in the planning, expressing her excitement about this new chapter in her life.

The couple got engaged in May 2023

Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez in $600M ceremony: Report

By Snehil Singh 05:57 pm Dec 22, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are reportedly planning a lavish wedding in Aspen, Colorado. The ceremony is estimated to cost a staggering $600 million, as per the Daily Mail. The couple, who got engaged in May 2023, have chosen Matsuhisa, an upscale sushi restaurant in Aspen, for their winter wonderland-themed celebration.

Venue and guests

Wedding venue and guest list details revealed

The luxury restaurant hosting the wedding has been booked exclusively from December 26-27 to cater to an elite guest list of around 180 people. The guest list is expected to include high-profile names like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan. The couple's nuptials are reportedly set for December 28 at Kevin Costner's Dunbar Ranch in Aspen.

Preparations underway

Bezos and Sanchez's wedding preparations in full swing

While neither Bezos nor Sanchez has confirmed the details, Daily Mail sources say they arrived in Aspen over the weekend. Five-star hotels and private mansions have been booked to accommodate their distinguished guests. Wedding planners from across the country have also been hired under strict non-disclosure agreements, tasked with creating a bespoke experience by bringing the couple's favorite items from around the world to Aspen.

Bride's perspective

Sanchez shares insights into wedding preparations

Sanchez gave a glimpse of her wedding preparations during an appearance on The Today Show in November. She said her busy schedule has affected her planning but added, "I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride." "I never thought at, I'm gonna be 55, that I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married... Life is just beginning," she said giddily. The couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged last year aboard Bezos's $500 million superyacht.