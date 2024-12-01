Summarize Simplifying... In short Canceling an order on Amazon Bazaar is a straightforward process.

Simply go to 'Orders' in the app, select the item you wish to cancel, and tap 'Request Cancelation'.

If your order is shipped by the seller or combined with other orders, you'll need to request cancelation from the seller or be aware that canceling one item may cancel all items in the shipment.

Amazon Bazaar is a rival to Meesho

How to cancel order on Amazon Bazaar: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:34 pm Dec 01, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Amazon Bazaar, a popular section on the e-commerce platform, has a simple process for customers looking to cancel their orders. The procedure only applies to items listed as 'Amazon Delivered' and haven't gone into the shipping process. Amazon has detailed the process on its website to help users go through with the cancelation. Let us take a look.

Initiating the process on Amazon Bazaar

To start the cancelation process, customers first need to tap on 'Orders' from the app menu. This will give them a list of their current and past orders. From here, they can select the particular item they want to cancel. Once selected, customers have to tap on 'Request Cancelation' to proceed with their request.

Providing reasons for cancelation

Once the 'Request Cancelation' option is selected, customers are given an opportunity to provide reasons for their cancelation. This step is optional and can be skipped if the customer doesn't wish to share their reason. After providing a reason (if any), they have to proceed with the cancelation request. If despite this, they are still contacted for delivery, Amazon Bazaar advises them to refuse acceptance of the item.

Cancellation process for orders shipped directly by sellers

For orders shipped directly by the seller (i.e., not 'Amazon Delivered'), a different procedure is followed. Here, customers have to raise a cancelation request with the seller. The order will only be canceled once this request is accepted by the seller. If the seller approves the cancelation but delivery is still attempted, customers should refuse to accept it.

Cancelation implications for combined orders

Amazon Bazaar also notes that if your order is combined with other active orders on your account, and shipped as a single shipment (with a common tracking number), then canceling one order/item would cancel all other orders/items combined in that shipment. This is an important consideration for customers having multiple items in their order and contemplating cancelation.