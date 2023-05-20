Entertainment

'The Departed' to 'Shutter Island': Unforgettable Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese collaborations

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 20, 2023, 11:59 pm 3 min read

Martin Scorsese is back working with his favorite muse, Leonardo DiCaprio, in Killers of the Flower Moon, which is set to hit theaters on October 6. Based on the eponymous bestselling book by American journalist David Grann, the trailer of the true-crime story was released on Friday. Before the upcoming film hits the screens, we reflect on the remarkable collaborations between DiCaprio and Scorsese.

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

In the captivating and gritty world of Gangs in New York, Scorsese weaves a tale of power, revenge, and survival, comprising a star-studded cast that also includes Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz. It marked the first collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio—a partnership that would become one of the most financially successful collaborations. The film received a total of nine nods at the Oscars.

'The Aviator' (2004)

The Aviator soared to success, winning multiple Academy Awards—thanks to its captivating performances and engrossing narrative. In this cinematic masterpiece, DiCaprio takes up the role of Howard Hughes—an enigmatic personality who leaves an indelible mark on the aviation and film industries. Scorsese brilliantly pushed DiCaprio to capture the inner demons, and ambitions of a man whose brilliance was often overshadowed by his inner turmoil.

'The Departed' (2006)

Packed with all of Scorsese's trademark style—family, crime, drama, violence, and dark humor—The Departed showcases the director's brilliance at its finest. In an all-studded star cast, DiCaprio shines as Billy Costigan—an undercover cop torn between loyalty to his job and the dangerous world of organized crime. Scorsese earned his long-awaited Academy Award for Best Director, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

'Shutter Island' (2010)

Shutter Island marked the fourth collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, in which the former shone as the US Marshall Teddy Daniels, who finds himself embroiled in a web of mystery and deceit on the secluded island. This gripping tale serves as a testament to Scorsese's directorial finesse as he masterfully manipulates the audience's perception, weaving a narrative that is packed with twists and turns.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is one of DiCaprio's most memorable performances. In this wild rollercoaster ride of a film, he portrays the role of Jordan Belfort—a charismatic stockbroker whose larger-than-life lifestyle leaves audiences mesmerized. Scorsese expertly crafted a story that balanced the morally ambiguous aspects of Belfort's life with a touch of comedy, allowing DiCaprio to unleash his versatility as an actor.