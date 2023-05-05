Entertainment

Priyanka recalls how Nick's family dozed off during Hindu wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most known celebrities around the globe. The Desi Girl is known for conquering Hollywood and Bollywood with ease. As she's gearing up for her upcoming romantic drama Love Again, she is seen promoting it with her husband Nick Jonas. The pop star features in a cameo. In a recent interview, PeeCee spilled some beans on their marriage.

In an interview, Chopra Jonas recalled how Jonas's family was dozing off when the couple was getting married as per the Hindu rituals. The actor then explained that hilarious observation. Jonas and his family were jetlagged after coming to India from the US. They were dozing off as they were extremely tired. She also revealed that Jonas was staring at them too.

