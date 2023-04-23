Entertainment

19 years of '13 Going on 30': Nostalgic look back

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 23, 2023, 06:59 pm 2 min read

Jennifer Garner's '13 Going on 30' completes 19 years on Sunday

Whether you are 13 or 30, there's no age barrier when it comes to remembering the 2004 Hollywood classic—13 Going on 30. Helmed by Gary Winick, the film encircled a misadventure of a 13-year-old teenager who wishes to be "30, flirty, and thriving." As it completes 19 years on Sunday, here's a nostalgic look at what makes it such a beloved movie even today.

'13 Going on 30': What's the story about?

If you rewatch this film with adult hindsight, you will question the whole enterprise of the film, especially the storyline. A socially awkward 13-year-old middle schooler—Jenna Rink—has only one mission in life: to be accepted in Six Chicks, headed by Lucy Wyman (adult Judy Greer). When Rink throws her birthday party, thinking the cool group will attend, a glitch changes her life forever.

Heart-warming and hilarious twists and turns

The glitch actually seems like a wormhole, as, after the house party, Rink wakes up as her 30-year-old self. The adult Rink (Jennifer Garner) wakes up confused about her new life—apparently with a massive apartment and a steamy hot boyfriend. As she tries to wrap her head around everything that is going on, she discovers she is also the editor of Poise fashion magazine.

Garner-Mark Ruffalo's chemistry is highlight of film

Let's go back to the house party where Rink accidentally spills some wishing dust when she kisses her best friend Matty (adult Mark Ruffalo), thinking he is her crush. When she wakes up as a 30-year-old, she finds Matty as an adult too. And as their genuine and heartwarming friendship eventually blossoms into romance, and their scenes together are filled with warmth and humor.

Positive messages abound in '13 Going on 30'

This timeless classic movie has left an indelible mark on popular culture because of the positive messages that were served in small packages throughout the film. As the movie comes to an end, Rink realizes the life she thought she wanted was not something she truly desires. She also realizes that another important thing in life is the relationships we cultivate along the way.