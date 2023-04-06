Entertainment

Michael Jackson, Mac Miller: Celebrities who succumbed to drug overdose

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 06, 2023, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Remembering the celebrities who passed away due to a drug overdose

On Wednesday, a Brooklyn-based drug dealer confessed to providing The Wire and Broadwalk Empire actor Michael K Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, which eventually led to his demise in September 2021. The dealer, Irvin Cartagena, confessed that "a mix of heroin and fentanyl" caused Williams's death. This isn't the first occurrence of a celebrity passing away tragically due to drug overdose. Here are some more.

Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe's life was destined for a tragic conclusion at 36. She bid adieu on August 5, 1962, and per the Los Angeles Police Department, her death was "caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs." Some of these drugs were Nembutal and chloral hydrate. She was famous for her work in Love Nest and How to Marry a Millionaire, among others.

Heath Ledger

Hollywood actor Heath Ledger—renowned across the world for his portrayal of Joker in The Dark Knight—met a tragic end on January 22, 2008, when he passed away at the age of 28 in New York. His intoxication resulted from prescription drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine. Per reports, they were mostly anti-anxiety pills, painkillers, and sleeping pills.

Michael Jackson

Pop singing legend Michael Jackson's personal life had been shrouded in controversy for a long time, and his death was no different. The "King of Pop" passed away on June 25, 2009, after "suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal doctor." Reportedly, a heavy level of propofol (a sedative) was found in his body.

Mac Miller

Singer, rapper, and record producer Mac Miller was 26 when he succumbed to a drug overdose at his home in Los Angeles, California. On September 7, 2018, he passed away due to an accidental drug overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, coupled with alcohol. Miller's battle with substance abuse was out in the open and often found space in his songs, too.