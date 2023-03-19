Entertainment

Happy birthday, Bruce Willis: Veteran Hollywood actor's most iconic roles

Bruce Willis has turned 68. Happy birthday!

Veteran Hollywood actor Bruce Willis turned 68 on Sunday. The now-retired performer has been part of some of the most successful and iconic movies in Hollywood and has left an indelible mark due to his incredible charisma and his ability to breathe life into each author-backed part. On his birthday, let's walk down memory lane and revisit some of his most legendary roles.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Willis's most well-known role is as John McClane in the Die Hard series. In the franchise's maiden film, he first played the role of a New York City detective, which was loved by critics and audiences alike. Helmed by John McTiernan, the cult classic film co-starred Alan Rickman and Alexander Godunov, among others. It was based on Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel, Nothing Lasts Forever.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

In another must-watch classic, Pulp Fiction, Willis portrayed the role of boxer Butch Coolidge. His character was the lead for one of the three interrelated stories portrayed in the action-thriller. The Quentin Tarantino directorial co-stars John Travolta, Tim Roth, Samuel L Jackson, and Uma Thurman. A commercial and critical sensation, it won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It's currently available on Netflix.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

In case you're just starting on the journey of discovering Willis and his repertoire, you must certainly check out The Sixth Sense, directed by M Night Shyamalan and co-starring Olivia Williams, Trevor Morgan, and Toni Collette, among others. Willis plays a child psychologist whose patient claims he could speak to the deceased. The movie was hugely popular and was nominated for six Academy Awards.

'Armageddon' (1998)

In the sci-fi disaster film Armageddon, directed by Michael Bay, Willis was entrusted with the role of Harry S Stamper, the owner of an oil-drilling company. The film also stars Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Will Patton, and Keith David, among others. A sure-shot success at the box office, it was reportedly the highest-grossing film of 1998, even though the critical reviews were largely mixed.