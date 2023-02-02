Entertainment

Shamita Shetty birthday special: Top moments from 'Bigg Boss'

Shamita Shetty birthday special: Top moments from 'Bigg Boss'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 02, 2023, 04:10 am 3 min read

Actor Shamita Shetty, best known for her debut film 'Mohabbatein,' turned 44 years old on Thursday (February 2)

Shamita Shetty enjoys massive popularity. Thanks to her recent-most stint with the popular reality show Bigg Boss, the actor has become quite a household name. Before joining Bigg Boss 15, Shetty was seen in Bigg Boss OTT as well as Bigg Boss 3. On her 44th birthday on Thursday, here are some of her top moments from the show.

Her fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Shetty had a massive fight with her co-contestant and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Once in an episode when Shetty spoke rudely to the VIP members, Bhattacharjee warned her to not be disrespectful. This led to an exchange of words. Shetty got physically involved in the fight with Bhattacharjee. She later fainted in Karan Kundrra's arms. It is one of the nastiest fights on the show.

When Shetty revealed her age

During Bigg Boss 15, Shetty once revealed her age leaving the contestants and the audience in awe of the Mohabbatein actor. At that time, Shetty told the co-contestants that her age was 42 which left them all surprised as they believed her to be 35. However, Shetty's honesty paired with her stunning looks and how she carried herself, was admired by the audience.

When she was praised for supporting a friend

In one of the episodes of the reality TV show, Shetty received much appreciation and love from the audience for standing thick with her friends. A video circulated that showed how Shetty stood by her friends and teammates during a task. Several fans of Shetty shared the video on social media saying how impressed they were to know Shetty doesn't leave her friends' side.

When Shetty offered help to Miesha Iyer

During one of the tasks, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's younger sister was asked to destroy co-contestant Miesha Iyer's footwear. While two other contestants distracted Iyer, Shetty destroyed her shoes. Later, Iyer broke down about not having an extra pair of footwear to wear, and that she doesn't have parents. When Shetty learned that Iyer lost her parents, she apologized to Iyer and offered her shoes.

Her adorable moments with Raqesh Bapat

Although Shetty broke up with actor Raqesh Bapat, whom she met inside the Bigg Boss house, there are numerous adorable moments between the two from the show. In one of the OTT season's episodes, Bapat was seen smothering Shetty with kisses. Another heartwarming moment is the one where Shetty tore a letter she received from her family, in order to save Bapat from elimination.