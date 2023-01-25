Entertainment

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan: Salman Khan's teaser released in theaters alongside 'Pathaan'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 25, 2023, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be released on April 21

The first teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was attached to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan. The first teaser to drop before Pathaan was Khan's film which also features Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. While Khan is yet to officially release the teaser, it has now been leaked online.

Why does this story matter?

Khan's last film to release in the theaters on the occasion of Eid was the 2019 movie, Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

The actor, who is known to release his films on Eid, is returning to screens after four years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This will mark his first Eid release since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be mass entertainer

As the teaser begins, it shows Khan driving through a desert before he meets Pooja Hegde in the middle. He is then introduced to the viewers. The nearly two-minute-long teaser is packed with some high-end action sequences, drama, and his stardom, promising to be a complete mass entertainer. What adds more to the teaser is the film's background score.

Gill to mark her Bollywood debut

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill, a Punjabi actor, and popular Bigg Boss contestant is marking her much-awaited Bollywood debut. Gill shares a close bond with Khan, who knows her since her stint on his reality TV show. After Khan's film, Gill will be next seen in Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi's film titled 100%.

Fans reacted to Khan's teaser; clips spread on social media

Although the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have not yet officially released the teaser on any of the social media platforms, several fans of the actor shared clippings of the teaser on Twitter. While fans were excited to see Khan's cameo in Pathaan, they were pleasantly surprised to see Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's teaser.

Director, cast, release date, and more

Starring Khan in the lead role alongside Hegde as the female protagonist, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji. It is backed by Salman Khan Productions and will hit the cinema halls on April 21. The movie also stars Bijlee Bijlee actor/model Palak Tiwari in a pivotal role. Its shooting was wrapped up in 2022.