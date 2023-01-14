Entertainment

Boney Kapoor confirms he will make 'Mr. India 2'

'Mr India' was released in 1987, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles

The year 2022 saw the sequels of several popular films that were released amid much anticipation. Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters 13 years after Avatar (2009), while back home, sequels like KGF: Chapter 2 and Drishyam 2 ruled the box office. Now, the latest reports say filmmaker Boney Kapoor has confirmed he'll be making a sequel to the 1987 blockbuster Mr. India.

Why does this story matter?

Mr. India, which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, is one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema.

From its Mogambo Khush Hua dialogue to the invisibility watch and the song Kate Nahin Kat Te, kids from the '90s remember every detail of the film.

And now, reports of its sequel have spread excitement among Mr. India fans.

Expect more sequels of Kapoor's iconic films

Kapoor, known for backing films such as Judaai, Loafer, and Mom, among others, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "I will make Mr. India 2. In fact, don't be surprised if I start working on it soon." Not only Mr. India 2, but Kapoor might soon make produce sequels. "There is a demand for sequels of Wanted, No Entry, and Mr. India," he said.

Kapoor opens up on his acting debut

After producing multiple hit films, Kapoor is now venturing into acting. He is set to debut as an actor in director Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Reportedly, he was initially going to reject it. Speaking about it, he said, "It has been a fantastic experience...I am glad I tried my hands at acting. I hope people enjoy seeing the film. It's very entertaining."

On the work front

Kapoor's latest film as a producer is Ajith Kumar's Tamil film Thunivu, which was released on January 11. Before that, he backed Mathukutty Xavier's film Mili, which starred his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the lead alongside Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The father-daughter duo worked together for the first time on this film. He is also backing Ajay Devgn's upcoming biographical sports drama Maidaan.