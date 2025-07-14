Varun-Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari...' gets new release date, first look out
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has locked a new release date. After several delays, the romantic comedy will now hit theaters on October 2, 2025. The announcement was made by Dharma Productions on Monday, along with Dhawan's first look as Sunny Sanskari.
Poster details
Check out Sunny Sanskari's first look
In the poster, Dhawan is seen beaming with joy, posing with folded hands. He is dressed in a shiny beige embroidered shirt, accessorized with blingy jewelry and sunglasses. The caption on the poster read: "Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari." Going by the poster, the movie will be a quintessential Dharma film and brim with glamor and comedy.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster here
Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari -— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 14, 2025
‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...
Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin…
Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!'😎#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025! pic.twitter.com/FOId7OSfPx
Box office competition
'Sunny...' to clash with 'Kantara' and 'Ek Deewane...'
With its new release date, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will now clash at the box office with the pan-India film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. This film marks Dhawan's third collaboration with director Shashank Khaitan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).
Film details
Here's all about the film
Apart from Dhawan and Kapoor, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul. The film is produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. The decision to release it on October 2 was reportedly taken after considering the festive season this year, which includes Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Dhawan's last release was Baby John (2024).
Upcoming movies
Dhawan and Kapoor's upcoming movies
Up next, Dhawan has several movies lined up for release. These include the war drama Border 2, the comedy film No Entry 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father-filmmaker David Dhawan. Kapoor, last featured in Devara, will be seen in Homebound, Ram Charan's Peddi, and Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari.