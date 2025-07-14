Page Loader
Varun-Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari...' gets new release date, first look out
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' releases on October 2, 2025

By Isha Sharma
Jul 14, 2025
05:17 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has locked a new release date. After several delays, the romantic comedy will now hit theaters on October 2, 2025. The announcement was made by Dharma Productions on Monday, along with Dhawan's first look as Sunny Sanskari.

Poster details

Check out Sunny Sanskari's first look

In the poster, Dhawan is seen beaming with joy, posing with folded hands. He is dressed in a shiny beige embroidered shirt, accessorized with blingy jewelry and sunglasses. The caption on the poster read: "Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari." Going by the poster, the movie will be a quintessential Dharma film and brim with glamor and comedy.

Take a look at the poster here

Box office competition

'Sunny...' to clash with 'Kantara' and 'Ek Deewane...'

With its new release date, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will now clash at the box office with the pan-India film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. This film marks Dhawan's third collaboration with director Shashank Khaitan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Film details

Here's all about the film

Apart from Dhawan and Kapoor, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul. The film is produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. The decision to release it on October 2 was reportedly taken after considering the festive season this year, which includes Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Dhawan's last release was Baby John (2024).

Upcoming movies

Dhawan and Kapoor's upcoming movies 

Up next, Dhawan has several movies lined up for release. These include the war drama Border 2, the comedy film No Entry 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father-filmmaker David Dhawan. Kapoor, last featured in Devara, will be seen in Homebound, Ram Charan's Peddi, and Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari.