TV side roles to film darling: Mrunal's journey to stardom
What's the story
It's hard to believe that Mrunal Thakur, now a celebrated film star, once played side roles on Indian television.
She began with shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan, but Kumkum Bhagya brought her into the spotlight.
Even though she wasn't the lead, her strong performance earned her an Indian Television Award.
Thakur wasn't satisfied with being typecast in supporting roles.
She took a bold step into cinema with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu.
Career breakthrough
Thakur's 1st major break in Bollywood
Soon after, she delivered a powerful lead performance in Hindi film Love Sonia, a hard-hitting film about human trafficking.
That performance opened many doors. Thakur's first big Bollywood break was in the biographical drama Super 30, released in 2019.
She shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan, essaying the role of Ritu Rashmi, the love interest of Roshan's character Anand Kumar.
After that, Thakur chose meaningful roles in Bollywood and some Telugu classics like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.
Diverse roles
Thakur's role in 'Batla House' and 'Ghost Stories'
In 2019, Thakur played a fearless journalist in the real-life inspired action thriller Batla House. Her convincing portrayal of Nandita brought a certain authenticity to the film.
The next year, she exhibited her versatility with the horror anthology Ghost Stories, directed by Karan Johar.
She played a pregnant woman haunted by supernatural occurrences, proving her worth to evoke fear and vulnerability.
Latest performances
Thakur's recent roles in 'Toofaan' and 'Jersey'
In 2021, Thakur played Ananya, a doctor who becomes the love interest of a struggling boxer in Toofaan. Her chemistry with Farhan Akhtar added the much-needed depth to the flick's narrative.
The next year, she was seen as Sarah, the supportive wife of a failed cricketer in Jersey. Her recent role in Kalki 2898 AD has also created buzz.
Thakur's upcoming films include the Telugu action-drama Dacoit and Son of Sardaar 2, where she will share screen with Ajay Devgn.