May 17, 202502:10 am

What's the story

It's hard to believe that Mrunal Thakur, now a celebrated film star, once played side roles on Indian television.

She began with shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan, but Kumkum Bhagya brought her into the spotlight.

Even though she wasn't the lead, her strong performance earned her an Indian Television Award.

Thakur wasn't satisfied with being typecast in supporting roles.

She took a bold step into cinema with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu.