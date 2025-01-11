'Kaho Naa...'—Ameesha was cast 3 days before shoot, reveals director
What's the story
Rakesh Roshan's iconic film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The movie, which launched Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel into Bollywood, is remembered for its engaging plot and unforgettable songs.
In a recent interview with India Today Digital, the filmmaker disclosed that Patel was signed on just three days before the shooting began.
Praise
'Never felt like Hrithik and Ameesha were debutants'
Roshan lauded Patel's performance, saying, "She was a complete outsider to the film industry but delivered an impressive performance."
"It never felt like Hrithik and Ameesha were debutants—they performed with confidence and looked more like veterans."
The film was re-released on Friday.
Casting decision
Roshan's confidence in casting newcomers
Further, Roshan was confident about casting newcomers for Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.
He said, "After reading the story, I realized it required fresh faces—both the leads had to be newcomers."
"Hrithik and I had already collaborated on a few projects, and he had helped me with the script. This gave me a better understanding that he can pull off this role well."
Directorial journey
Roshan's genre exploration in Bollywood
Roshan spoke about his directorial journey and love for varied genres.
He said, "I've always challenged myself with diverse subjects."
"After directing [Karan Arjun and Koyla], I realized I had never directed a romantic film, despite exploring various genres. That's when the idea of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was born."
"Following its success, many expected me to make Hrithik a dancing star in another film. Instead, I challenged myself—and him—by casting him as a handicapped boy in Koi Mil Gaya."