What's the story

Rakesh Roshan's iconic film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The movie, which launched Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel into Bollywood, is remembered for its engaging plot and unforgettable songs.

In a recent interview with India Today Digital, the filmmaker disclosed that Patel was signed on just three days before the shooting began.