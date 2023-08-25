#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' aiming for another thunderous weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 10:16 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Do time machines exist? SRK gave a blockbuster at the start of the year and now Sunny Deol has given another money spinner with Gadar 2 and it seems like we are back in the '90s. Deol's action drama emerged to become a revelation as it surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark and it is slated to rake in more over the weekend.

Quite stable at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 8.2 crore on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 418.9 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but became an audience's favorite. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios. It is pitted against OMG 2 at the box office.

