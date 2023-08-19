'Border 2' starring Sunny Deol reportedly in works

Written by Isha Sharma August 19, 2023

'Border 2' is reportedly on its way

The monstrous success of Gadar 2 has confirmed two things: Sunny Deol's stardom—as an action hero—still fails to elicit many parallels, and the nostalgia factor associated with a yesteryear blockbuster will always work! While Deol is busy charming audiences as Tara Singh once again, a recent report by Pinkvilla suggests that the 1997 war-drama film Border's sequel is also likely on the way.

Why does this story matter?

Sequels have proved to be a risky wager, and the second and third installments of several films have fallen flat at times. Examples include Welcome Back, Sadak 2, and Hungama 2. On the other hand, some films have turned into successful full-fledged franchises, like Housefull and Singham series. Since Border was a humungous hit, the possibility of Border 2's success cannot be ruled out.

Film still in early stages

A source told Pinkvilla, "The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for...2-3 years and everything has now...fallen into place." "The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and [is] all charged up to bring it to the spectacle." An official announcement is expected in a fortnight.

Deol will likely be only 'Border' actor to return

"Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border," said the source. "Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well." JP Dutta (who had directed Border) and his daughter, producer Nidhi Dutta, will back this highly-anticipated project.

Refresher: What was 'Border' about?

A multistarrer film, Border featured Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Hemant Choudhary, and Sudesh Berry, among others. Its storyline was based on the real events that transpired during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. Sandese Aate Hai, sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, further helped spread the film's popularity, making it immortal.

