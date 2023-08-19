Britney Spears breaks silence on divorce amid accusations of infidelity

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 19, 2023

Pop icon Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari announced divorce on Wednesday (August 16)

Pop sensation Britney Spears and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, announced their separation on Wednesday, marking the end of their marriage that lasted a little over a year. The rift between the couple appears to have arisen from allegations of infidelity that Asghari leveled against Spears. In response to the unfolding dramatic saga, Spears on Saturday shared her thoughts in a cryptic Instagram post.

'Couldn't take the pain anymore': Spears

Spears took to Instagram and wrote about her impending divorce, saying, "I couldn't take the pain anymore... I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality." The 41-year-old singer added, "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to...get fixed by doctors...You're supposed to be loved unconditionally...not under conditions."

Spears concluded statement saying, 'Doing pretty good'

The pop icon further revealed her emotions in the long cryptic post, which was accompanied by a video where she could be seen sporting a black top, neon green bikini bottoms, and black knee-high boots. Despite challenges, Spears concluded her statement with a note of strength and expressed, "And, I'm actually doing pretty...good!!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile!!! (sic)"

Here's what Spears has posted on Instagram

Earlier, Asghari accused Spears of physical abuse, infidelity: Report

Just a few days ago, TMZ reported that Spears and Asghari's relationship was marked by instances of both physical abuse and infidelity. The publication reported Asghari believed that Spears had asked a male staff member to record her in a state of nudity. He also reportedly suspected that Spears might have been involved intimately with one of the staffers employed at her residence.

Meanwhile, Asghari accused of sexual harassment

Following Asghari's infidelity allegations against Britney, another shocking revelation has been brought forward as Ashley Frank. A former member of the training facility where Asghari works, Frank has accused him of sexual harassment. Taking to Instagram Stories, Frank alleged that Asghari had sent her "unsolicited photos" and even asked her for a "hook up in gym showers" while he was still married to Spears.

Quick look at Spears's previous relationships

Before her relationship with Asghari, Spears had two marriages. Her first marriage was to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, which was subsequently annulled the same year. Following that, she was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. Asghari—after reportedly being together for nearly five years—proposed to Spears in September 2021. The couple exchanged their vows in a wedding ceremony held in June 2022.

