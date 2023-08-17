Britney Spears-Sam Asghari reportedly split—how trouble brewed in their paradise

Written by Isha Sharma August 17, 2023 | 10:14 am 2 min read

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly split and are heading toward divorce

After having been married for a little over a year, singer Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have separated, reported Page Six. The trouble between the couple seems to have ensued due to cheating allegations that Asghari leveled on Spears last week. Resultantly, Asghari has reportedly moved out of their shared home and will soon file for divorce in the coming days.

Sources said there have been 'physical fights' and 'erratic behavior'

TMZ quoted a source claiming that Asghari-Spears have been confronting marital problems for some time, with Spears "[getting] physical in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches." "Sam was over [Spears's erratic behavior]" and "he was frustrated...at wits' end," said TMZ's source. "The likely end to the marriage will be a check from Britney to Sam that will settle things, at least financially."

In May, a documentary hinted at 'deep troubles' in marriage

In May, TMZ—through a documentary about the Toxic singer's life—pointed out that their marriage is in "deep trouble." Asghari, however, didn't stay quiet and came down heavily on the documentary, calling it "disgusting" and slamming the makers for using the Grammy-winning singer "as a money-making machine." "They went and told her story like it was theirs," said an enraged Asghari.

Asghari is threatening to release 'extraordinarily embarrassing information'

The singer and the Family Business actor signed an "ironclad prenup" that is completely in her favor and protects her $60-$70M fortune. Notably, everything she made before her marriage belongs solely to her. However, now, Asghari is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," a source told Page Six.

Know about their love stories, Asghari's career

Asghari (29) is an Iranian actor and personal trainer. He first met Spears in 2016 when he co-starred in the music video for her single Slumber Party. He proposed to her in September 2021 and the couple said "I do" on June 9, 2022, marking Spears's third and Asghari's first marriage. Their reception party was attended by the likes of Drew Barrymore and Madonna.

