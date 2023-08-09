Hollywood: 5 unmissable movies starring Anna Kendrick

Hollywood beauty Anna Kendrick needs no introduction. The actor, who recently turned 38 years old, has been a part of several popular films such as Twilight and the Pitch Perfect franchise. From comedy dramas to voicing animated characters and leading musical franchises, Kendrick has done a lot of work in the industry. Here are our five favorite picks from Kendrick's filmography.

'50/50'

Though Up in the Air brought her fame, it was 2011's 50/50 which became her most-loved film. It features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Adam and Seth Rogan as Kyle. The story revolves around Adam discovering he has cancer and the impact it has on his close ones, including his best friend, Kyle. Kendrick essayed the role of Adam's therapist in the movie, named Katherine.

'Up in the Air'

A film that brought name and fame to Kendrick is Up in the Air which was released in 2009. Although George Clooney was the star performer in the movie, Kendrick's performance as Natalie was also appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Her performance was so good in the movie that it also bagged her first Academy Award nomination.

'ParaNorman'

A stop-motion animated film, ParaNorman is about a character named Norman Babcock (voiced by Kodi Smit-McPhee) who has the power to communicate with the dead. Using his powers, he discovers the world of zombies, witches, and magic. Kendrick voiced Courtney's role, who was the lead character's sister. It is the first animated movie for Kendrick as a voice artist.

'End of Watch'

End of Watch, which was released in the year 2012, is a thrilling tale about two cops who want to make a name for themselves by busting a cartel. The film is led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña as the Los Angeles cops while Kendrick plays Gyllenhaal's girlfriend in the movie. The film has been shot in a documentary style.

'A Simple Favor'

The 2018 movie is a dark comedy thriller starring Kendrick and Blake Lively. What begins as a fun story about women's friendship, turns out to be a film with an intriguing plot and twists and turns. Both Kendrick and Lively outdid themselves by providing brilliant expressions as the plot changes. Kendrick essayed the role of a widowed single mother.

