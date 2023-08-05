'Breaking Bad' star Mark Margolis (83) dies after short illness

Entertainment

'Breaking Bad' star Mark Margolis (83) dies after short illness

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 05, 2023 | 11:16 am 3 min read

'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis passes away at the age of 83

Actor Mark Margolis—renowned for his iconic portrayal of the menacing Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad—passed away in New York on Thursday (local time). He was 83. He breathed his last in Mount Sinai Hospital following a brief illness, as confirmed by his son, Morgan Margolis. A legend with reportedly over 150 credits to his name, Margolis made an unforgettable contribution to the industry.

Art community, fans paid condolences on social media

Undoubtedly, Margolis's remarkable talent and onscreen presence will be missed by fans and fellow colleagues alike. His Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul co-star Max Arciniega expressed his sentiments on X, saying, "It was an honor to have shared the screen with this powerhouse, and an honor to listen to the stories he shared about his family and his career. Rest easy, Don Hector."

How 'Breaking Bad's official account paid homage to Margolis

Early life, humble beginnings

Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Margolis was drawn to the entertainment world from a young age, and to pursue his passion for acting, he later relocated to New York. His dedication bore fruit as he landed roles in theater productions—including the Broadway play Infidel Caesar. He soon became a prolific figure in Off-Broadway—with over 50 plays—some notable examples being Uncle Sam and The Golem.

Margolis's breakout role came with iconic film 'Scarface'

After amassing an impressive portfolio in theater, the actor's breakout role came with the iconic 1983 film Scarface—in which he portrayed the formidable character of Alberto—popularly known as "The Shadow." The actor also became a frequent collaborator of acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and appeared in his films like Black Swan, and Pi. In total, the actor appeared in over 70 films across five decades.

Iconic TV roles that made Margolis household name

In his illustrious career, the role that made him instantly recognizable to millions of viewers remains his portrayal of Salamanca in Vince Gilligan's critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad—which aired for five seasons starting in 2008. Salamanca became so iconic that Margolis reprised the role in six seasons of the prequel/spin-off series Better Call Saul, which started airing in 2015.

Despite no dialogues, he earned Emmy nomination for Salamanca

In Breaking Bad, Margolis's performance as Salamanca earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012. In the same year, in an interview, he talked about his role and stated, "Everybody says, 'My God it must be difficult to work without words... My joke is, 'No. I'm already grounded in the fact that I've been acting without hair for years... So, now I'm acting without words.'"

Share this timeline